Aliko Dangote’s low-key 68th birthday celebration

Africa’s wealthiest man and renowned industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, celebrated his 68th birthday on April 10, 2025, receiving a flood of warm wishes and tributes from well-wishers across the country and beyond. At a very private ceremony, friends and family gathered, singing birthday songs with heartfelt joy, while the host sat, smiling cheerfully and soaking in the love and admiration that filled the room. Leading the well-wishers was President Bola Tinubu, who acknowledged Dangote’s impact on Nigeria’s economy, and his legacy as a symbol of enterprise, innovation, and philanthropy. The President, in a tribute, described Dangote as “Africa’s industrial icon”, praising his unwavering commitment to nation-building. “Aliko Dangote’s life embodies hard work, generosity, and faith in Nigeria’s potential. His willingness to invest in people and nation-building reflects profound business ingenuity and love for humanity,” he said. The event was attended by billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, who also dedicated an Instagram post to celebrate his longtime friend. He posted a picture of the celebrant with the caption, “Happy birthday Africa’s wealthiest entrepreneur! Your journey is inspiring.” Other notable personalities, including boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, joined in the celebration, making the evening a blend of elegance and camaraderie. The celebrant’s daughter, Fatima Aliko Dangote, who is Group Executive Director Commercial Operations at Dangote Industries Limited, also took to her social media page to celebrate her father. She wrote: “Happy Birthday to the Africa Richest Man, Dr. Aliko Dangote (GCON), a father, grandfather and a good friend with a good heart. May you live long”. In a show of extravagance, Nigeria’s top financial institutions joined the celebration with custom-made cakes. GT Bank, Access Bank, and FCMB each presented bespoke birthday cakes inspired by the legendary business achievements of Dangote; one of the cakes was a towering depiction of a refinery, another was styled like a grand mosque, while yet another was designed in the shape of a cement factory. Dangote was born on April 10, 1957 in Kano into a wealthy Hausa trading family. He earned a degree in business studies from Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt. Dangote began his business career in the 1970s, trading commodities like rice, sugar, and salt. He gradually expanded his business, leveraging his family’s trading network and connections. In the 1980s, he established the Dangote Group, which has since grown into a conglomerate with interests in cement production (Dangote Cement), sugar refining (Dangote Sugar Refinery), salt production, flour milling, logistics and transportation, and oil and gas.