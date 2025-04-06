ABChD is a reminder for Igbos to go back to their roots” – Spenta

By Ayo Onikoyi

Talented singer Kingsley Ifeanyi Adaoji, professionally known as Spenta, has described his latest song, ABChD, as a wake-up call for the Igbo people to reconnect with their heritage. Signed under AkwaAmaka Music, Spenta emphasizes the importance of preserving Igbo culture through his music.

In an interview with Potpourri, he stated, “Yes, ‘ABChD’ is a very intentional song. Looking at my people, my culture, and my heritage, you see that some things are going down and diminishing. My sound is out to let them know our roots, where we are coming from. I would tell you this for free—if you ask one in two million Igbos to recite ‘ABChD,’ believe me, most of them cannot. But the sound is a reminder for them to go back to our roots, for them to remember where we are coming from. It is a wake-up call for everybody to know where we are coming from.”

Speaking on his journey into music, Spenta revealed that his passion started in the church. “I started music as a choir boy in the church. I started playing the drums when I was very little, then I proceeded to the keyboard and evolved to playing the lead guitar and the bass guitar. Then I became a producer, and now a singer,” he shared.