5 places where the sun never sets

By Enitan Abdultawab

It is common knowledge that in most places on Earth, we follow a 24-hour schedule, with the sun visible for about 12 hours and the rest of the day spent in darkness.



However, did you know that in some locations throughout the world, the sun doesn’t set for over 70 days?

Consider how fascinating—or perplexing—it would be for visitors to keep track of time when even the locals are perplexed by it.

These means that there are indeed some nations on the surface of the Earth where the sun does not sets.

This article shall run through five (5) of them:

1. Finland

Most parts of Finland only receive 73 days of direct sunlight during the summer, which is why people there sleep less in the summer and more in the winter. In contrast, the sun shines for about 73 days during this time.

2. Iceland

Iceland is a stunning nation and the largest island in Europe, second only to Great Britain. From May 10 to July, when the sun is always above the horizon, Iceland receives sunshine. Also, the nation is renowned for having no mosquitoes.

3. Antarctica

During the austral summer, the sun remains up for a long time in some regions of Antarctica, such as the Antarctic Circle. From September to March, there is constant daylight in Antarctica.

4. Russia

St. Petersburg is the world’s northernmost city, situated in Russia, and because of its high latitude, does not experience sunset for a month and a half because the sun does not set far enough below the horizon for the area to go dark.

5. Greenland

Another location where the sun never sets is Greenland. Between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans is Greenland. Every year from late May to July, Northern Greenland experiences midnight sun.

Vanguard News