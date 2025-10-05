5 cities that experience sunlight all day

By Favour Osah

For most people, the sun rises and sets within 24 hours. But in some parts of the world, the sun refuses to go down, sometimes for weeks at a time. This unusual phenomenon, known as the Midnight Sun, occurs near the Arctic and Antarctic Circles, where the tilt of the Earth keeps daylight constant during summer.

Below are five places where night never truly falls, and the sun lingers long past midnight.

1. Tromsø, Norway

Often called the “Gateway to the Arctic”, Tromsø experiences the Midnight Sun from late May to late July. Locals take advantage of the constant daylight with late-night festivals, hiking, and even midnight marathons.

2. Barrow (Utqiaġvik), Alaska, USA

The northernmost city in the United States, Barrow sees about 82 consecutive days of sunlight each summer. The flip side is equally extreme: a long, dark polar night in winter.

3. Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland’s capital enjoys almost 24 hours of daylight in June and early July. While technically the sun dips below the horizon, twilight keeps the city glowing, giving visitors plenty of time to explore.

4. Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway

Located deep in the Arctic Circle, this small Norwegian settlement doesn’t see a sunset for more than four months straight each year. Life here runs on its own rhythm, shops and restaurants stay open late, and curtains become a necessity.

5. Rovaniemi, Finland

Known as the “official hometown of Santa Claus,” Rovaniemi experiences the Midnight Sun from early June to early July. Tourists flock here not just for the daylight, but for activities like river cruises, hiking, and enjoying the surreal glow of a never-ending sunset.

The Midnight Sun may disrupt sleep schedules, but it’s also a reminder of just how extraordinary Earth’s cycles can be. For those who experience it, the sight of the sun hanging high at midnight is something unforgettable.

Vanguard News