5 dead, 13 injured in Gombe Easter Monday auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, yesterday, said five persons died while 13 others were injured in a lone car crash involving a truck on Billiri-Gombe Road in Gombe State.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Gombe State, Mr Samson Kaura, confirmed this to NAN in Gombe, yesterday, saying the crash occurred at 7:20a.m. at Tashan Gona in Billiri town of Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State.

According to him, 18 persons were involved in the crash, comprising eight male adults and 10 female adults.

He said of the 18, five comprising two male adults and three female adults were killed while 10 female adults and three male adults sustained fractures and open wounds.

Kaura said the bodies of the deceased were taken to the General hospital in Billiri while the injured victims were taken to the General hospital, Amana, Lafiya clinic, Billiri, and Gombe Specialist Hospital respectively for medical attention.

He said the cause of the crash was speed violations, hence he urged motorists to always maintain 30 km/h speed limit on built-up areas so as to reduce the impact of crash and casualties.

Kaura said that the truck driver had been apprehended by the personnel of the Police in Billiri Division for prosecution.

Also speaking to NAN, Buhari Abdullahi, the Police Public Relations Officer in Gombe State confirmed the crash, adding that the crash created tension in Billiri but with the quick intervention of security personnel, the situation was brought under control.

He said the truck hit some persons who were part of the last batch coming from the Easter prayer ground to their various locations.

He said that the truck which he said was loaded with grains was immediately set ablaze by residents of the area and an attempt was made to kill the driver, but for the swift intervention of the police.

“For now, everything is calm and motorists are now plying the route and there is no cause for panic,” he said.