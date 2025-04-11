2027: Nsukka leaders endorse Gov. Mbah over massive projects in the zone

Gov Peter Mbah

…Say Senatorial District Is the Biggest Beneficiary of Mbah’s Projects

By Chinedu Adonu

NSUKKA – Prominent leaders of Enugu North Senatorial District, popularly known as Nsukka Zone, have endorsed Governor Peter Mbah for re-election beyond 2027, citing his administration’s transformative projects in the region within less than two years in office.

The endorsement came during a gathering on Thursday at Adada House, Nsukka, organized by the Enugu State Coalition for Progress, Enugu North Senatorial Zone Branch. Attendees included socio-cultural leaders, academics, traditional rulers, business executives, farmers, labor leaders, and political figures from the zone’s six local government areas.

In a communique signed by over 700 leaders—including former Deputy Governor Chief Okechukwu Itanyi, Senator Chuka Utazi (APC), Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Ezeani Ezenta, Dr. Dan Shere, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, Gen. Godwin Ugwuoke (rtd), Dr. Mike Ajogwu SAN, Chief Maxwell Ukuta, Prof. Osita Ogbu, and Igwe Dr. H.N. Ukuta—the coalition praised Governor Mbah’s landmark infrastructure and development efforts, especially in Nsukka.

They declared full support for his second term, emphasizing that his re-election would ensure the completion of ongoing projects already spurring economic growth in the region.

“Supporting Mbah to complete two terms is in the best interest of Nsukka. His projects are opening up the zone for development,” the communique stated.

They also commended the governor for prioritizing peace and security, making Enugu an increasingly attractive destination for investment, tourism, and business.

“The establishment of the Command and Control Center in Enugu has become a national model for tracking criminal activities,” the statement read, adding that the governor’s disruptive innovation philosophy is driving lasting transformation.

The coalition highlighted key benefits to the zone, including the construction of 102 Smart Green Schools and 102 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres, and cited the dualization of the Enugu-Ugwogo Nike-Opi-Nsukka Road, the 44.8 km Ama Ngwo–Eke–Oghe–Iwollo–Umulokpa Road, and the 40 km Owo–Ama Nkanu–Ubahu–Mbu–Neke Dual Carriageway as critical to regional connectivity and economic revitalization.

They also applauded the governor’s efforts to diversify the economy, noting his projection of an internally generated revenue (IGR) exceeding N600 billion by 2025, positioning Enugu as a rising industrial hub.

Speaking at the event, Chief Ukuta acknowledged past political missteps and affirmed the zone’s commitment to fully support Mbah in 2027. Senator Utazi, an APC member, expressed bipartisan appreciation:

“This is not about party. It’s about leadership. Governor Mbah deserves our collective support. From the airport to Nsukka, we now see ‘nylon roads’—a level of infrastructure previously only seen in Abuja.”

Dr. Mike Ajogwu echoed the sentiments, saying the coalition had captured the true voice of Nsukka people. Hon. Ezeani, who led fellow lawmakers from the zone, pledged continued legislative collaboration to support the administration’s goals.

Describing Mbah’s approach as “business unusual,” Ezeani said the governor had redefined governance in the state, with new projects springing up daily.

Dr. Dan Shere commended the governor’s investment in transport infrastructure, citing the Nsukka Central Terminal Station, Holy Ghost Ultra-Modern Terminal, and new CNG-powered buses as examples.

“Governor Mbah is changing the face of Nsukka. From roads to healthcare to the game-changing Enugu Air, we’re seeing unmatched development,” he said. “The International Conference Centre, 5-star hotel, Hotel Presidential, and 300-bed international hospital will make Enugu a hub for medical tourism and job creation.”

Chief Itanyi formally moved a motion endorsing Mbah for another term, highlighting the ongoing 43.7 km Penoks–Ugwogo Nike–Opi–Nsukka dualization as the state’s most expensive project. The motion was unanimously affirmed through voice votes by the coalition.