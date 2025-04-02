2 killed, 23 injured in Ebonyi auto crash

By Jeff Agbodo

Two persons have been confirmed dead while 23 others were injured following an accident at Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

A 508 bus carrying about 25 passengers, including children, lost control at a sharp bend, colliding with another vehicle and somersaulted leading to the death of two persons.

Eyewitness said the victims, Ebonyi indigenes who reside in Imo State, were returning from a burial ceremony in Okporike, Abakaliki when the accident happened.

He said a nine-month-old girl and an adult female were confirmed dead at David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, DUFUTH, Uburu.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Agwu Nwogo, said 18 passengers, including the driver, were under treatment for fractures, lacerations and brain injuries, with an 11-month-old child in critical condition on a respirator.

He said four others with minor injuries were discharged.