Gas supply rises 24.4% to 5. 1 metric tonnes daily — NMDPRA

•As retail price reduces to N1,400/Kg

By Mariam Eko

The supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas increased on a month-on-month, MoM basis by 24 percent to 5.1 metric tonnes per day in June 2026 from 4.1 metric tonnes per day in May 2026.

This was disclosed in the data supplied by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, for June 2026 report- Fact sheet.

According to the report, the nation’s consumption also dropped to 4.1 metric tonnes per day in June representing about 10 percent decline from 4.5 metric tonnes per day in May 2026.

Meanwhile, the ex-depot price of cooking gas declined by 28.4 percent on a month-on-month, MoM basis, to N20.4 million per 20 metric tones in July 2026 from N26.2 million it was sold in June.

The drop in price was evidently seen at some accredited gas plants in Lagos. Checks by Vanguard confirmed that one kg of cooking gas is currently sold at between N1,100 to N1,400 depending on the location, from N1,900 to N2,400 per Kg, in June.

In a chat with Vanguard, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers, Mr. Inyang Edu, disclosed that the price at the depots dropped to N20.4 million from N22.2million for 20 metric tonnes, which has led to price drop in various gas plants in the country.

According to him, the price drop came after several meetings with the Federal Government, regulators and stakeholders giving depot owners and marketers a margin order to import the product.

He added, “before now, we got an intel of possible artificial scarcity. Some marketers hoard their products and store them at their plants, some gave an excuse of selling to their clients. This pose a risk of artificial scarcity as the business is dependent on demand and supply.

“When there is limited supply of the product, the demand for it will be high which results in scarcity. This was why we made noise to the Federal Government and its agencies, marketers now have an order to sell depending on their specific supply margin”.

Speaking on supply, Inyang said the supply from Dangote and NLNG is consistent, other suppliers are also expecting their products.

He added, “We will continue to appeal to the Federal Government and stakeholders for the price to drop more. We are hopeful the price of cooking gas will drop further in the coming weeks.