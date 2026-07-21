FCMB introduces ‘book now, fly later’, offering up to N10m for air travel

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and 247 Travels have launched ‘Book Now, Fly Later’, a financing programme that allows eligible customers to borrow up to ¦ 10 million for international flight tickets and repay over three to nine months.

The programme is designed to help Nigerians spread travel costs for business, education, healthcare, tourism, and family commitments.

The facility, powered by FCMB Premium Banking, is available exclusively for airline tickets purchased through 247 Travels.

Salaried and self-employed FCMB customers who meet the bank’s requirements can apply, with successful applicants expected to receive approval and disbursement within 24 working hours.

The partnership combines FCMB’s lending capabilities with 247 Travels’ booking services to offer customers a flexible payment option as demand for instalment-based financing grows globally.

“At FCMB, we believe banking should empower people to pursue their goals without unnecessary financial strain,” FCMB Managing Director YemisiEdun said.

“Our Book Now, Fly Later solution makes travel more accessible and affordable while giving customers flexibility to manage their finances responsibly,” Edun stated.

She said the initiative aligns with the bank’s broader strategy of promoting inclusive growth through innovation and partnerships.

“We will continue to develop products and partnerships that simplify financial decisions and create value for our customers,” Edun added.

TunjiAdeyemi, Managing Director of 247 Travels, said the programme addresses a key challenge for travellers by reducing the burden of paying the full cost of tickets upfront.

“Travellers increasingly want flexibility and convenience,” Adeyemi said. “Our partnership with FCMB enables customers to secure flights and spread payments over time.”

OpeyemiMakinwa, FCMB’s Group Head of Premium Banking, said the product reflects the bank’s focus on lifestyle offerings through strategic partnerships.

“Customers expect financial services that fit naturally into their lives,” Makinwa said. “Book Now, Fly Later provides greater flexibility and financial control.”

Customers can apply through FCMB’s Book Now, Fly Later platform or the 247 Travels website by selecting a preferred flight and completing a financing request. Once approved, the loan is disbursed, and the ticket is issued through 247 Travels.