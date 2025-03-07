We’re committed to climate action — FG

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA: The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to addressing issues regarding climate change and enhancing climate action for sustainable development.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu made this disclosure during the courtesy visit of the United Nations Executive Secretary on Climate Change, Mr. Simon Stiell to the Ministry, yesterday.

Bagudu appreciated the UNFCCC as well as other development partners for their support.

He highlight Nigeria’s proactive approach in combating climate change, with specific emphasis on the government’s ambitious plans, including the successful implementation of the 2021-2025 climate policy.

According to the Minister, despite significant progress made, challenges remain, particularly in areas such as oil remediation in the Niger Delta and water scarcity exacerbated by climate impacts. “We are doing everything possible to enhance the potential capabilities of climate action. Yet, we need more collaborative support, particularly in securing funding opportunities for sustainable climate projects.

“Nigeria’s climate goals include fostering a just transition, particularly for sectors like agriculture, livestock, and energy, all of which are critically affected by climate change. The government’s efforts are focused on modernizing industries, creating climate-resilient policies, and encouraging private sector investment to ensure sustainable development.”