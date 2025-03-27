We’ll use drones, tech to combat crime in Abuja – FCT CP Saka Adewale

…To Establish 24/7 Command and Control Centre for Rapid Response

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Ajao Saka Adewale, has pledged to implement intelligence-led policing strategies to combat crime in Abuja.

He emphasized that his administration would leverage advanced technology, including CCTV cameras, drones, and digital crime mapping tools, to monitor and respond to criminal activities in real time.

“A 24/7 Command and Control Centre will be established to coordinate rapid responses to emergencies, reducing distress response time,” he said.

Speaking during his maiden meeting with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and tactical team leaders on Thursday, CP Adewale outlined his vision for a safer and more secure FCT.

“My mission is to ensure that every resident of the FCT feels safe in their homes, workplaces, and public spaces.”

He stated that his tenure would focus on: Enhancing intelligence gathering through a more robust State Intelligence Department (SID) to prevent crimes before they occur.

Proactive crime prevention through intelligence, technology, and community engagement.

Strengthening trust between the police and the public to foster cooperation in tackling security challenges.

CP Adewale stressed the importance of community policing and close collaboration with residents to address security concerns at the grassroots level.

“We will work with community leaders, youth groups, and traditional rulers to identify security challenges and find lasting solutions.”

To build trust and transparency, the FCT Police Command will: Organize regular town hall meetings and community engagement programs.

Strengthen partnerships with the Nigerian Armed Forces, DSS, and NSCDC to enhance intelligence sharing.

CP Ajao Saka Adewale officially assumed office as the 33rd Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, on March 26, 2025, succeeding AIG Olatunji Disu, who was elevated and redeployed.

Born on November 28, 1968, in Boripe LGA, Osun State, he enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on June 10, 1994, after earning a B.Sc. in Geography Education from the University of Ilorin.

He trained at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, before launching his policing career at ‘D’ Divisional Headquarters, Oyo State Command.

Previous Key Appointments

CP Adewale has held various strategic positions, including:

Commissioner of Police (COMPOL), Surveillance Squad, Akwa Ibom State

2iC Commander, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Akwa Ibom

Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at multiple stations, including Ikeja, Oworonshoki, and Alausa (Lagos)

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos

ACP, Special Fraud Unit, Force CID, Abuja

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Airport Command, Lagos

DCP, Zonal CID, Zone 2, Lagos

With his extensive experience and commitment to technology-driven policing, CP Adewale aims to make Abuja a model of safety and security in Nigeria.