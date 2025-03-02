We didn’t receive N77,000 February allowance as promised – Corp members

By Efe Onodjae

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have called out the Director-General, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, for failing to fulfill his promise made to corps members at the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream II orientation camp in Katsina State.

The DG of the scheme, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, had earlier, in January 2025, announced that corp members would begin receiving a new monthly allowance of N77,000 starting February 2025.

According to him, the increment had been included in the 2025 Federal Government budget and would take effect once the budget was passed.

“This month (January) has already ended, but once the budget is passed, by next month (February), you will start receiving N77,000 instead of the usual N33,000,” he said.

However, as corp members were expecting to receive their N77,000 as promised, many of their expectations were cut short, as they all received N33,000.

Speaking to our correspondent on a phone call, a 2024 serving corps member in Lagos State expressed his anger, stating that the scheme is playing politics with the cash flow.

He said, “Most government parastatals have started paying the implemented minimum wage. As government children, we ought to be the first to receive this minimum wage, but the reverse is the case. It’s painful, I must say, because every money-sharing event keeps flying in the National Assembly, but here we are stuck with N33,000 allowance that cannot pay transport for two week”.

Further sampling was done by our correspondent, after speaking with many Corp members, it was revealed that none has been paid above N33,000.

Vanguard News