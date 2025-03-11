Top 10 largest arms importing countries in the world

The global arms trade continues to shape international security, with several countries increasing their defense imports to strengthen their military capabilities.

The demand for advanced weaponry is driven by geopolitical tensions, modernization programs, and regional security concerns.

Below is a list of the top 10 countries with the highest imports of arms in the world, based on recent data courtesy Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

10. Kuwait

Kuwait, a small but strategically positioned Gulf nation, has been steadily increasing its defense spending. The country primarily imports fighter jets, missile defense systems, and armored vehicles to enhance its military readiness amid regional tensions. The United States and European nations remain Kuwait’s primary arms suppliers.

9. United States

While the U.S. is the world’s largest arms exporter, it also imports certain military technologies, particularly advanced components and subsystems. The country relies on imports for specific high-tech defense needs, including missile guidance systems and aircraft parts, sourced from allies such as the United Kingdom, Israel, and Germany.

8. Egypt

Egypt has emerged as a major arms importer due to its strategic location and regional security concerns. It sources fighter jets, naval ships, and missile defense systems primarily from France, Russia, and the United States to counter threats in the Middle East and North Africa.

7. Australia

Australia’s defense procurement has surged as it aims to bolster security in the Indo-Pacific region. The country has acquired advanced submarines, fighter jets, and missile systems from the United States and European allies. Its growing military budget reflects concerns over regional stability and global power shifts.

6. Japan

Japan, despite its pacifist constitution, continues to strengthen its self-defense capabilities amid rising tensions in East Asia. It imports high-end fighter jets, missile defense systems, and naval vessels primarily from the United States to counter threats from China and North Korea.

5. Pakistan

Pakistan remains one of the top arms importers due to its long-standing rivalry with India and internal security challenges. China is its primary supplier, providing advanced fighter jets, drones, and missile systems. Pakistan also procures military equipment from Turkey and Russia.

4. Saudi Arabia

As one of the world’s largest military spenders, Saudi Arabia heavily relies on arms imports to maintain its defense strength. The kingdom sources fighter jets, missile systems, and armored vehicles from the U.S., the UK, and France, largely due to ongoing conflicts in the region and its strategic interests.

3. Qatar

Qatar has dramatically increased its arms imports over the past decade, investing in fighter jets, missile defense systems, and naval assets. The country purchases military equipment from the United States, France, and Italy, focusing on securing its regional influence and national defense.

2. India

India remains one of the world’s largest arms importers due to its military modernization efforts and geopolitical concerns, particularly with China and Pakistan. It acquires fighter jets, submarines, and missile defense systems from Russia, France, the U.S., and Israel.

1. Ukraine

Ukraine has become the largest arms importer following the ongoing conflict with Russia. Western nations, including the United States and European allies, have provided extensive military aid, including advanced missile systems, tanks, and air defense equipment to support its defense efforts.

