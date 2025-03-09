Three siblings murdered, stuffed in freezer buried amid wailing in Anambra

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Tears flowed freely in Uga, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State, as the remains of Chikaima Ejezie (9), Chimziterem Ejezie (8), and Chimdirim Ejezie (5)—siblings brutally murdered and stuffed inside a freezer—were laid to rest on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred on February 1, 2025, in Nnewichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area, when unidentified assailants invaded their home while their mother was away for an examination. The killers left the children’s lifeless bodies in a freezer before vanishing, leaving the apartment unusually open.

A burial mass was held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Umueze Uga, with over 30 priests in attendance. The service was officiated by Cardinal Ebere Okpalaeke, Archbishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, and was attended by royal fathers, local government officials, and grieving sympathisers.

In his sermon, Cardinal Okpalaeke condemned the killings, likening them to the biblical story of Cain and Abel, warning that those responsible would face divine justice.

“Killing innocent souls has existed since creation, but anyone involved in this crime will not know peace. A curse is upon those responsible for these children’s deaths,” he declared.

The clergyman further urged individuals engaging in heinous crimes to repent, warning that “he who kills by the sword will die by the sword.” He described the slain siblings as martyrs, whose tragic deaths serve as a painful reminder of the rising insecurity in the country.

Shortly after the burial mass, emotions ran high as family members, friends, schoolmates, and mourners gathered to bid a tearful farewell to the young victims. The atmosphere was filled with grief as attendees struggled to comprehend the horror of the children’s deaths.

Their devastated parents, Mr. and Mrs. Udochukwu Ejezie, described the tragedy as their greatest nightmare and an unimaginable loss. They expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they received from the community.

The grieving couple also thanked the Anambra State Government and the Nigerian Police for their assistance and urged relevant authorities to intensify investigations to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice.