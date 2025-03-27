Taraba lacks tangible development two years after, APC tells Gov Kefas

Gov Kefas Agbu

…Alleges Approval of N350BN bond by state lawmakers to mask administration’s Failure

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Vanguard has criticised the state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, for what it describes as his failure to initiate any tangible development projects.

The group stated that, despite an increase in federal allocations to the state, the government has instead embarked on a borrowing spree.

The spokesperson for the group, Rikwensi Muri, in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday, further criticised the State House of Assembly for approving a ₦350 billion bond request for the governor without thorough scrutiny.

According to him, “Despite the apparent increase in federal allocations—rising from approximately ₦3 billion to ₦13 billion monthly—and the growth in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) over the past two years, the state has witnessed an alarming trend of escalating debt.

“The lack of tangible development projects and the ongoing neglect of critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure are deeply concerning.

“The approval of this bond, intended to fund key developmental projects in sectors like health, biotechnology, waste management, energy, tourism, mining, and infrastructure, is, in our view, a misguided attempt to mask the administration’s failures.

“The fact that these funds will be disbursed in tranches of ₦20 billion over five to seven years only adds to our apprehension regarding fiscal responsibility and the potential for further mismanagement.

“We strongly condemn the recklessness exhibited by the Taraba State House of Assembly in approving this bond without adequate checks and balances.

“It is imperative that our elected representatives prioritise the welfare of the people over political expediency. This approval is not just a fiscal decision; it is a direct threat to the future of Taraba State.

“Our state deserves leadership that is accountable and committed to the sustainable development of our communities.”

Muri further called on other stakeholders to intervene and urge Governor Agbu Kefas to reconsider his stance on excessive borrowing.

END