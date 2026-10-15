Kefas campaign challenges Taraba opposition to unveil manifestos

Kefas

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The re-election campaign council of Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has challenged opposition parties and governorship aspirants to present their manifestos and policy alternatives ahead of the 2027 general elections, rather than focus on criticism of the incumbent.

The Director of Media and Strategic Communications of the campaign council, Hon. Emmanuel Bello, made the call in a statement issued in Jalingo on Thursday.

Bello said election campaigns should focus on practical ideas, realistic policy proposals and competing visions for the development of the state, rather than personal attacks and complaints.

He accused some opposition figures of making Kefas the central focus of their campaign engagements without adequately explaining what they would do differently if elected.

“Election campaigns should be an opportunity for candidates to explain their manifestos, present workable solutions to public concerns, and convince voters why they deserve the mandate to lead.

“Unfortunately, much of the opposition’s campaign in Taraba State has been dominated by complaints, accusations and personal attacks rather than clear policy alternatives,” he said.

Bello asked opposition candidates to explain their plans for addressing the state’s challenges beyond criticising the incumbent administration.

He said their proposals should cover critical sectors, including security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, civil service welfare and youth empowerment.

The campaign spokesman also challenged opposition candidates to publish costed policy documents and financing plans outlining how they intended to fund their proposed programmes.

“Criticism is easy. Governing requires ideas, priorities and the capacity to deliver. If the opposition believes the present administration has fallen short, they should identify the gaps and offer practical, costed and achievable solutions,” he said.

Bello added that the 2027 election should provide an opportunity for candidates to demonstrate their preparedness for governance through clear policies and achievable commitments.

“Anger is not a development plan, accusations are not policy alternatives, and slogans cannot replace the hard work of leadership. The 2027 contest should be about who can present the clearest vision and the strongest commitment to delivering results for the people of Taraba State,” he said.

He maintained that the Kefas administration would continue to defend its Moving Forward agenda through what he described as achievements across key sectors.

Bello urged voters to scrutinise the manifestos, policy proposals and verifiable records of all candidates before making their choices in the 2027 elections.