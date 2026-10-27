Troops kill 8 terrorists, recover weapons in Kaduna, Zamfara

Recovered weapons

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY) have neutralised 8 suspected armed terrorists and rescued 3 kidnapped victims in coordinated operations conducted in Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara States.

According to a statement by Captain Tamuno Sinive, Media Information Officer, the operations also led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, 3 locally fabricated guns, 3 motorcycles, cutlasses and assorted charms from the terrorists.

He said, “On Saturday 24 October 2026, troops of Sector one received a distress call from farmers at Machika Dam, Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, reporting terrorist activities in the area.

“The troops promptly mobilised to the location and engaged the terrorists in a gun battle, resulting in the neutralization of two terrorists, while others fled the area.

“In the course of the operation, troops also rescued Mr Suleiman Umar, aged 42, who had been kidnapped by the terrorists.

‘Further exploitation of the area led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing rounds of ammunition, as well as one motorcycle.

“In another incident on the same day, troops of Sector one, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), foiled a terrorist ambush along Ungwan Iya, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, neutralising 6 suspected terrorists.

“During the operation, the troops recovered three locally fabricated guns, 2 motorcycles, cutlasses and assorted charms.

“The incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call reporting an attack by suspected armed terrorists at Ungwan Mallami village, during which the terrorists fled with two kidnapped victims.

“However, while trailing the terrorists, the troops came under attack but responded swiftly with superior firepower, resulting in the neutralization of the terrorists, while others fled in disarray.

“Similarly, troops of Sector 2, rescued two kidnapped victims in Bagega, Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Sunday, 25 October 2026.

“The rescued victims were identified conducting as Mr Shehu Chete, aged 40, and Mr Bugu Bedi, aged 25, both indigenes of Kebbi State.

“The troops, while conducting surveillance operations in the general area, observed the activities of suspected terrorists and swiftly responded with a fighting patrol.

“On sighting the troops, the terrorists fled the area, abandoning the 2 victims.

“The rescued victims were immediately evacuated to Bagega Clinic for medical attention before being moved to the military base for further assessment and subsequent reunion with their families.

“Troops are currently dominating the general areas through sustained patrols and search operations aimed at apprehending the terrorists, rescuing kidnapped victims and preventing further attacks towards ensuring the safety of residents.

“The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North West, Operation has commended the troops of Fansan Yamma for their gallantry and resilience in responding to the attacks.

“Members of the public are urged to continue supporting ongoing military operations by providing timely and credible information on suspicious movements and activities within their communities.”