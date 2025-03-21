Strengthening Nigeria’s security and correctional institutions

By HENRY UDUTCHAY

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took a significant step forward in reviving the penal sector with the transmission of the name of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche to the National Assembly to be confirmed as substantive Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, NCoS. This action is not just a recognition of his exemplary service, dedication, and professionalism, but also a clear indication of the government’s

commitment to strengthening the correctional system in Nigeria and bringing it up to international standard. If confirmed by the National Assembly, Nwakuche would become the 16th Nigerian to superintend over affairs in the Service.

This move by the President has been hailed as a significant milestone in the reform of the NCoS, and has been widely welcomed by stakeholders, who see Nwakuche as the right person to lead the Service in its quest for reform and excellence. Having diligently served as Acting Controller General since December 15, 2024, following the retirement of his predecessor, Nwakuche has displayed exceptional leadership, championing copious reforms, improving stakeholders’ engagements, and enhancing the welfare of both correctional officers and inmates. He has displayed experience, expertise, and vision to recreate the Service and make it compete on the global turf.

Under his leadership in acting capacity, Nigerians have witnessed significant advancements in correctional management, including a clear vision towards the decongestion of correctional facilities, the enhancement of vocational and educational programmes for inmates, and the strengthening of security mechanisms within custodial centres. His vision for the Service is centered on creating a safer and humane environment for the inmates, while also ensuring that the Service is responsive to the needs of the society. His vast experience and leadership qualities make him the right man for the job, and his confirmation as substantive Controller General will be a step in the right direction.

As the substantive Controller General, Nwakuche is expected to build on the progress made so far to take the Service to new heights. His tenure is expected to be marked by a drive for transformation, ensuring that the Service upholds its core mandate of reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of offenders into society. The task ahead for the new Controller General is enormous, given the dynamic nature of correctional administration in Nigeria. From addressing infrastructure deficits to ensuring the full digitalisation of correctional operations, there is no doubt that his leadership will be crucial in repositioning the Service for greater efficiency. It is, therefore, imperative for all stakeholders, including correctional officers, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, security agencies, and the general public, to lend their unwavering support.

This is expressing deep gratitude to President Tinubu for his unwavering support and strategic leadership in strengthening Nigeria’s security and correctional institutions. His administration has continued to prioritise security and correctional reforms, ensuring that only the best hands are appointed to lead critical sectors. The appointment of Nwakuche is yet another testament to the President’s commitment to good governance and institutional excellence.

This appointment would not have been possible without the commitment and visionary leadership of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. The Minister has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to improving the Nigeria Correctional Service, pushing for policies and initiatives that enhance efficiency, professionalism, and effectiveness in the Service. His efforts in championing reforms and advocating for a robust system that complies with international human rights standards and good correctional practices, deserve commendation and recognition.

As Nigerians celebrate this well-earned appointment, it is strongly expected that the leadership and members of the National Assembly would expedite the confirmation process. The Nigerian Correctional Service plays a crucial role in national security, and strong leadership is essential for its continued transformation. By confirming him swiftly, the National Assembly will be reinforcing its commitment to effective governance, institutional reforms and the rule of law.

Nigerians should look forward to the confirmation of this appointment, and be hopeful that the Nigerian Correctional Service will continue on the path of progress, ensuring a safer, more reformed, and rehabilitative correctional system for the nation.