Sokoto Gov restores, expands Ramadan feeding program for vulnerable groups

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State



By Musa Ubandawaki



Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has reaffirmed his commitment to improving the welfare of the state’s most vulnerable groups, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

He acknowledged the economic challenges faced by people in need and promised to address the gap left by the previous administration.

“The poor, elderly, and vulnerable often struggle to make ends meet due to their economic status,” Governor Aliyu said.

“It is in recognition of these differences that we have decided not only to restore but also to improve the Ramadan feeding program initiated by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko when he was the Governor of Sokoto State. This program was unfortunately abandoned by the past administration.”

Governor Aliyu highlighted that last week, his administration launched the state Ramadan feeding committee, which began distributing food and essential items to all 150 feeding centers across the Sokoto metropolis.

This week, the gesture is being extended to all 244 political wards in the state and 27 feeding centers dedicated to physically challenged persons.

Under this new initiative, each of the 244 political wards will receive five million Naira to provide food and necessary items for fasting individuals.

Additionally, the 27 centers for the physically challenged will receive five million Naira each to cater to people with disabilities in Sokoto State. The aim is to ensure that all citizens, especially those most in need, can partake in a joyous Ramadan,

Governor Aliyu appealed to those entrusted with the funds to recognize their responsibility and act with integrity.

“The funds are a trust placed in your care. You must remember that those in need, especially in our wards, deserve good food and essential commodities during their fast. We have entrusted you with this task because of the strong confidence we have in your ability to manage it fairly,” he emphasised.

He further reminded everyone involved in the distribution process to remain respectful, calm, and cooperative.

“Please be orderly and patient when coming to break your fast at these centers. Cooperation will help make the process easier and stress-free,” the Governor urged.

The Governor concluded his address by reiterating his administration’s commitment to social welfare programs aimed at assisting the general public, particularly the weak, needy, and vulnerable.

He also emphasized his administration’s dedication to executing meaningful projects for the development of Sokoto State.

“I want to once again thank the people of Sokoto State for their continued support and fervent prayers for our administration. Together, we will build a stronger and more prosperous Sokoto,” he said.

Vanguard News