Reno Omokri disagrees with Dele Momodu over ‘Killing of Democracy’ comment

Reno Omokri

By Nwafor Sunday

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has strongly disagreed with veteran journalist and politician, Dele Momodu, over his assertion that President Bola Tinubu is “killing democracy” in Nigeria.

In a statement reacting to Momodu’s recent interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Omokri dismissed claims that Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State—alongside the suspension of the governor and state assembly—threatens Nigeria’s democracy.

Quoting Momodu’s plea to the president—“Please don’t kill democracy in Nigeria”—Omokri argued that such statements were emotionally driven and lacked factual backing. He accused Momodu of being partisan due to his affiliation with an opposition party, stating that his criticisms were selective and politically motivated.

Omokri highlighted a series of violent incidents in Rivers State, including the October 29, 2023 bombing of the Rivers State House of Assembly, a May 8, 2024 declaration by Governor Siminalayi Fubara that the state assembly no longer existed, the June 25, 2024 bombing of an anti-Fubara protest rally, and the October 7, 2024 burning of multiple local government secretariats. He pointed out that Momodu did not raise concerns about democracy during these events but only did so when President Tinubu intervened to restore order.

“Your anger was only reserved for the President when he tried to restore order in Rivers State and prevent further chaos,” Omokri stated, adding that such a stance appeared partisan rather than statesmanlike.

Omokri also challenged Momodu’s criticism of Tinubu’s handling of the economy, arguing that key economic indicators show positive progress. He cited a reduction in inflation from 34.80% to 24.48% in February 2025, a record-breaking 6,003MW power generation, increased federal allocations to states, and a 209.6% rise in Nigeria’s trade surplus to ₦18.86 trillion in 2024.

Furthermore, he noted that deaths from terrorism were at their lowest since 2014, Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.8% in 2024, and the personal wealth of top Nigerian billionaires—Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu, and Otedola—had surged by over 25% according to Forbes.

“In conclusion, sir, based on the aforementioned statistics devoid of emotions, I put it to you that your claims are alarmist and a misrepresentation of the true state of Nigeria and the health of our democracy,” Omokri asserted.

His rebuttal adds to the ongoing debate about Tinubu’s leadership, highlighting the deep divide in perspectives on governance, security, and economic progress under the current administration.