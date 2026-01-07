Dele Momodu warns ADC against internal crisis, urges party to avoid ‘Wike Scenario’

Dele Momodu

Veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation International, Chief Dele Momodu, has cautioned the African Democratic Congress (ADC) against actions that could plunge the party into internal crisis, warning that failure to enforce discipline may lead to a repeat of the turmoil that crippled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Momodu gave the warning in a statement titled “My Candid Advice to ADC: Avoid Another Wike Scenario”, where he reflected on the early days of the opposition coalition that adopted the ADC as a platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recalling his presence at a meeting of opposition political leaders in Abuja last year, Momodu said the ADC was collectively embraced as a voluntary and inclusive platform to dislodge the APC from power. According to him, participants were assured that the party would remain open to all tendencies, uphold democratic principles, and enforce discipline to prevent the chaos that engulfed the PDP.

He said he was particularly encouraged by the emergence of former Senate President and retired army general, David Mark, as chairman of the party, expressing confidence that Mark’s military background would guarantee order and firm leadership.

“I was most elated hearing these beautiful words. I was happy to see an Army veteran and General David Mark as Chairman, knowing he would brook no nonsense,” Momodu stated.

However, the Ovation publisher expressed concern that recent developments within the ADC suggest a drift from those founding ideals. He lamented what he described as growing aggression, intolerance and unruly conduct among some groups within the party, warning that such behaviour could derail the coalition.

Momodu questioned the logic of any faction insisting on producing the party’s presidential candidate through what he termed “donation and coronation” rather than through a transparent, democratic process.

“How can a coalition work if some groups insist they must produce the top ticket without election or persuasion? Why unleash tantrums and expletives on one another as if one group can win national elections without the others?” he asked.

Drawing parallels with the PDP’s experience, Momodu warned that the ADC risks repeating history if it allows indiscipline to fester. He recalled how former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, held the PDP “by the jugular” until it became impossible to rein him in.

“This is why, and when, ADC must rise up and enforce discipline before it is too late. This was how Nyesom Wike held PDP till it became too late to be dislodged or expelled,” he said.

Momodu urged the ADC leadership to act decisively to preserve unity, stressing that the party must be guided by love, cooperation and mutual respect rather than internal strife.

“ADC should be a party of love and not a Fuji house of commotion,” he added.

The warning comes amid growing public interest in the ADC as a rallying point for opposition forces ahead of future national elections.