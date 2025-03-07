Power minister condemns Airforce attack on Ikeja Electric

Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has strongly condemned Thursday’s attack on the headquarters and facilities of Ikeja Electric Distribution Company by personnel of the Nigerian Airforce. The attack, which reportedly stemmed from grievances over poor power supply to an Airforce base in Lagos, left several people injured and caused significant damage to infrastructure.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communications, Hon. Bolaji Tunji, the Minister expressed deep concern over the incident, emphasizing that conflicts should be resolved through proper democratic channels rather than resorting to violence.

Describing the attack as “unfortunate and a matter of grave concern,” Chief Adelabu stressed the need for restraint, dialogue, and adherence to lawful means of dispute resolution.

“The power sector is the lifeblood of our nation’s economy and a cornerstone of national development. Any attack on its infrastructure is an attack on the progress and well-being of our people. The facilities of Ikeja Electric serve millions of Nigerians, including homes, hospitals, schools, industries, and military installations. This incident has set back efforts to achieve stable and uninterrupted power supply, dealing a blow to our collective aspirations as a nation,” he stated.

He further emphasized that no grievance, no matter how legitimate, justifies the destruction of public infrastructure.

“Such actions are counterproductive and only exacerbate the challenges we face as a nation. Violence and destruction are never the answer. Instead, we must embrace dialogue, understanding, and the rule of law as the only viable means of resolving conflicts,” Adelabu added.

He urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and seek peaceful, democratic solutions to their concerns.

“Our democracy provides the necessary tools and institutions to resolve disputes without resorting to violence. We have the judiciary, legislature, and regulatory bodies empowered to mediate and adjudicate conflicts. It is crucial that we utilize these channels to ensure justice and prevent similar incidents in the future.”

The Minister also called on the Nigerian Airforce to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ensure that its operations respect civilian welfare and public infrastructure.

“The military plays a vital role in maintaining peace and security. However, all actions taken by our armed forces must be proportionate, targeted, and aligned with democratic principles and the rule of law,” he concluded.