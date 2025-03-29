NSCDC apprehends two for human trafficking in Bauchi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Bauchi State Command, has successfully intercepted a stolen Toyota Hilux and apprehended two individuals for human trafficking in separate operations.

Mr Oloyede Oyerinde, Commandant of the Command, who disclosed this at a news conference on Saturday in Bauchi, said the operations were aimed at ensuring security and law enforcement in the state.

He said personnel of the command, on March 25, intercepted a stolen black Toyota Hilux (TRD V6 Off-Road) 2020 model with chassis number MROFA3CDOL3850349.

“The vehicle was stolen from the Rantiya area near High School in Jos, Plateau, and belonged to Mr Emmanuel Agbola, a resident of Rantiya.

“Upon receiving the report at the State Command Headquarters, the personnel swiftly activated a stop-and-search operation and intensified patrols along the Bauchi-Jos Expressway.’’

He said that the criminals, sensing danger, abandoned the vehicle and escaped.

Oyerinde said the recovered vehicle had since been handed over to the rightful owner.

The commandant said in a separate development, on March 21, at approximately 10:00 hours, one Faith Gabriel, 19, a resident of Yalwan Kagadama/Unguwan Kusu, reported a case of human trafficking to the NSCDC Bauchi State Command Headquarters.

“She accused a 33-year-old woman of Yalwan Kagadama of luring victims to one Mary Simon, 35, under the pretence of securing jobs for four girls within the ages of 19 to 20.

“The girls were taken to Ibadan on March 10, allegedly for restaurant jobs.

“However, upon arrival, they were lodged in an undisclosed hotel; the next morning, the hotel’s security guard informed them that they were actually being trafficked for commercial sex work en route to Côte d’Ivoire.

“Fearing for their lives, they fled the hotel and returned to Bauchi,” he said.

Oyerinde pointed out that the suspects confessed to transporting the victims to the location where they managed to escape.

He condemned human trafficking and other criminal activities, warning perpetrators of dire legal consequences.

Oyerinde reassured the public that investigations were ongoing and that the suspects would be prosecuted according to the law.

Oyerinde commended his personnel for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

He reiterated that the command remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and would continue its relentless fight against crime in the state. (NAN)