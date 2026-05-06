NSCDC neutralises one, arrests two suspected bandits in Oyo

NSCDC officials

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has neutralised one suspected bandit and arrested two others in Iseyin area of Oyo State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Samuel Opebiyi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Opebiyi said that the success was recorded when operatives of the Agro-Rangers of the command deployed to Iseyin Axis engaged the suspects in a gun duel on Tuesday at about 1:20 a.m.

“At about 01:20 a.m. on Tuesday, 5th May, 2026, personnel of the Agro-Rangers, Iseyin Base, responded swiftly to a distress call from the Sawmill Area of Iseyin regarding suspected bandit/kidnapper activities.

“Following the distress call, the Agro-Rangers and other security agencies were mobilised to the area.

“Owing to the tactical swift response and strategic deployment of the NSCDC Agro-Rangers in Iseyin Axis, the operatives were the first security team to arrive at the scene.

“On arrival, the Agro-Rangers operatives encountered a group of five armed suspects who immediately opened fire on the personnel,” he said.

According to him, the Agro-Rangers team responded tactically, resulting in a gun duel leading to the neutralisation of one of the suspected bandits at the scene, while two other suspects were arrested alive.

Opebiyi said that two other suspects escaped into the surrounding forest with gunshot injuries, adding that a manhunt was currently ongoing to apprehend them.

He said that no casualty was recorded among NSCDC personnel during the operation and listed items recovered from the suspects to include one cartridge gun with live ammunition shells, two cutlasses, one metal rod and assorted charms.

Opebiyi further said that the recovered exhibits and the two arrested suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation while the corpse of the neutralised suspect is deposited at the mortuary.

He said that the state commandant, Augustine Padonu, commended the professionalism and prompt response of the Agro-Rangers operatives.

Padonu further encouraged residents of Oyo State to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information. (NAN)