Northern CSOs knock Natasha, declare support for Akpabio

File: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – A coalition of six Northern-based Civil Society Organisations(CSOs) has passed a vote of confidence on Senate President Godswill Akpabio, describing Senator Natasha Akpoti’s allegations as baseless.

The CSOs stated that the sexual allegation coming from a lawmaker was diversionary at this critical period when Nigerians are yearning for laws to help cushion the effects of the harsh economy.

The coalition in a press statement signed by Comrade Mustapha Jibrin Musawa, described the allegation by Senator Natasha as “nothing but a calculated attempt to damage the hard-earned political image and career of the Senate President.”

While condemning Natasha for making “such allegation against someone who was a family friend and benefactor”, the Coalition comprising Arewa Good Governance Forum; Peace and Unity Forum in North, Progressives Movement for Development, Development Initiative for Better Arewa and Forum for Advancement of Youths and Women, explained,”We are beginning to see the drama of pull-him-down action unveiled in the manner sponsored protests have been deployed across Nigeria to remove him for selfish political gains”.

” When we are beginning to enjoy dividends of democracy under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government as a result of the cordial relationship with the National Assembly, suddenly comes this unnecessary distraction. From information gathered from the Senators and members of the House of Representatives, the detractors under guise of the sexual allegations are plotting to plant their own stooge as the Senate President ,who’ll help them execute their plans to frustrate the good works of President Tinubu.”

“The 10th Senate under Akpabio’s leadership has demonstrated high sense of maturity and even the critics today,are beginning to have a rethink about the abinitio underated tarnished image of the National Assembly… and for anyone to accuse him of sexual harassment is an aberration.”

“Akpabio has a track record of good relationship with people; performance and selfless service to his motherland, and we can not watch Natasha damage this good side of him . It is against this background that as members of Civil Society Organizations from the north, we have come out strongly to support Akpabio and pass a vote of Confidence on his leadership as the Senate President.”

“We therefore call for a full-scale investigation into the allegations made by Senator Natasha and reject the sponsored propaganda of character assassination.”They concluded.