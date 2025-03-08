Nissi bags award after a powerful speech at Forbes Women summit

By Benjamin Njoku

Nissi Ogulu, a true polymath bridging the worlds of music, visual arts, engineering, and entrepreneurship has made waves at the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit 2025.

She delivered a powerful speech that resonated with global leaders, innovators, and change-makers, earning her the prestigious ‘Youth Icon Award’

Nissi’s speech was a call to action, emphasizing the need for sustainable innovation, infrastructure investment, and policies that empower African entrepreneurs to drive lasting change. She drew from her experiences as an engineer, having contributed to the design of the 2023 Range Rover model, and encouraged young women to step into industries traditionally dominated by men.

Her message was one of empowerment, urging women to embrace multifaceted identities, reject limitations, and forge paths that redefine what success looks like. Nissi’s presence at the summit was a testament to the limitless potential African women possess when they dare to dream beyond convention.

Beyond technology and business, Nissi’s speech reinforced the interconnectedness of creativity and innovation, illustrating how art, music, and engineering are powerful tools for progress.

As the co-founder of Kemet Automotive, a pioneering electric vehicle company, and the visionary behind Creele Animation Studios, Nissi Ogulu is a force to be reckoned with. Her speech and receipt of the ‘Youth Icon Award’ will be remembered as a defining moment that champions a new era of bold, fearless, and innovative African leadership.