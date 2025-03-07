Natasha: ‘We are not in a Banana republic’ – Ex-chief whip cautions Senate

Senator Natasha

A former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Rowland Owie, has condemned the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, warning that the 10th Senate risks undermining its own integrity.

Reacting to the suspension of the Kogi Central lawmaker, Owie cautioned that legislative impunity could set a dangerous precedent, stressing that no senator should be denied their mandate arbitrarily.

“We are not in a Banana Republic. A senator remains a senator anytime, any day, even when suspended or as a non-serving senator. The 10th Senate must exercise caution to preserve the integrity of the institution,” Owie stated.

The controversy surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension started after a heated confrontation on February 20, 2025, when she protested the reassignment of her Senate seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The issue escalated after she accused Akpabio of sexual harrasment. Her initial petition was blocked but later referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions after she re-presented her case.

Her refusal to appear before the Ethics Committee, citing a court order restraining the Senate from proceeding with an investigation against her, further intensified tensions. Despite the legal restrictions, the Senate moved ahead with disciplinary actions, leading to her six-month suspension.

Owie further emphasized the need for due process, stating: “I have always warned that the 10th Senate must be careful to avoid sinking the Upper Chamber. If issues are brought before the Senate, there must be thorough investigations—nothing should be swept under the carpet. Ordinarily, the President of the Senate ought to step down to allow for an impartial investigation.”

Reacting she noted that her suspension was unjust and invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness and equity. She said: “Against the culture of silence, intimidation and victim-shaming, my unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness and equity.

“The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027 and beyond.”