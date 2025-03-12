Minister lauds Moniepoint’s roles in Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem  

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has lauded Moniepoint’s role in the nation’s financial technology (fintech) ecosystem describing the company as a “true Nigerian success story”.

Tuggar made this remark during his visit to the offices of Moniepoint Inc. in the United Kingdom.

He highlighted the company’s impressive growth, citing its over 2000 employees, thousands of sales personnel, and its empowerment of millions of businesses through enhanced financial inclusion.

“Nigeria is at a vantage position in the fintech and financial services.

“With banks and fintechs operating across Africa, we must continue to instill confidence in Nigerian businesses as they expand globally. Moniepoint is a testament to the strength of Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem”, Tuggar said.

The Minister acknowledged the significant backing Moniepoint has received from global investors, including Google’s Africa Investment Fund, Visa, and other, further validating its position as a leader in the fintech space.

He stressed that a thriving fintech sector directly translates to more jobs, increased financial inclusion, and a stronger economy for Nigeria.

In his welcome remarks, Chief Executive Officer Moniepoint Inc., Tosin Eniolorunda reiterated Moniepoint’s commitment to powering the dreams of millions of business owners while engineering financial happiness for all Africans.

He noted that the dynamic digital landscape in Nigeria presents unique opportunities to harness technology to drive real change, and Moniepoint is excited to be at the forefront of this transformation.