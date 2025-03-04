Lagos Assembly: Obasa returns, Meranda out

Mojisola Meranda and Mudashiru Obasa

•He’s back for good —Source

•I’m not a quitter —Meranda

•It’s victory for democracy —APC chairman

•Obasa’s return a show of shame —De Renaissance Patriots

•Lagos drama a distraction —CUPP

By Dapo Akinrefon, Olasunkanmi Akoni, John Alechenu & Ebunoluwa Sessou

LAGOS— AFTER weeks of crisis, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, retraced their steps and re-elected its embattled former speaker, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa.

This followed the resignation of Mrs. Mojisola Meranda.

Obasa’s re-election by his colleagues followed a series of interventions by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, both at the national and state levels.

Though there were speculations that the reinstated Speaker may resign, it was gathered that a strategic meeting that led to the resolution of the crisis in the Assembly reined in the anti-Obasa lawmakers.

A source familiar with the crisis disclosed that Obasa would not resign, despite his reinstatement.

The source said: “Obasa is back for good; he will not resign. As for Meranda, she was asked to return to her previous position. That is the end of the story.”

Recall that Obasa was removed by 33 out of 39 members of the House on January 13, 2025, and replaced by his erstwhile deputy, Meranda.

The development generated heat, with the Presidency mandating the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, to wade into the matter.

The intervention of the Presidency and other party leaders led to the dousing of the crisis.

Earlier, the Chairman of the GAC, Pa Tajudeen Olusi, had faulted the anti-Obasa lawmakers for deciding without consulting the party and the GAC.

How Sanwo-Olu, others mediated

A source told Vanguard that it took the intervention of Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State alongside other party leaders at a meeting held on Sunday to appease aggrieved lawmakers to reconsider their position on Obasa.

Multiple sources disclosed that the majority of the anti-Obasa lawmakers refused to rescind their position as they were ready to “face the consequences but for the sake of the Governor and other party leaders, who begged the lawmakers to reconsider their stance.”

Some of the anti-Obasa lawmakers, according to the sources, said: “The 34 lawmakers were adamant in their decision. “When they came into the Assembly, the expressions on their faces spoke volumes, especially as they felt slighted by the decision of the party leadership.”

Heavy security presence

As early as 7 am, yesterday, journalists were denied entry into the Lagos State House of Assembly complex by armed security personnel, as the lawmakers prepared for an emergency plenary session.

All-access roads to the Assembly were also barricaded by police officers, forcing motorists to take alternative routes, particularly around Mobolaji Johnson Avenue and the main gate of the Assembly.

Strategic mediation meeting

In a move to resolve the crisis, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by its state chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, and other lawmakers went into a strategic mediation meeting.

As the meeting progressed, the ousted Speaker, Mr Obasa, was called in to join the meeting.

Obasa entered the meeting, exchanging pleasantries with other lawmakers and Mrs Meranda.

After about two minutes, there was another break-out group led by the party leader, Mr Ojelabi, Mr Pedro and some lawmakers including Princess Meranda, Obasa, Abiodun Tobun, Gbolahan Yishawu and Fatai Mojeed.

There were earlier speculations that Meranda would step down to be followed by Obasa’s re-election, who will also resign to pave the way for the emergence of a new Speaker from Lagos West.

But that did not play out before the house adjourned sitting indefinitely.

As the plenary commenced, the legislators took turns to praise Meranda for her legislative acumen, diligence, and performance.

I’m not a quitter —Meranda

In her valedictory speech, Princess Meranda said: “I wish to let everyone of you know that I have to make personal sacrifice towards resolving the straining leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“I recognise the role my family has played and continue to play in entrenching democracy, good governance and the betterment of our people.

“I will never depart from the well-established part of honour, dignity, integrity and service as personified by my late father.

“Permit me colleagues to restate my position as it has been expressed in the newspaper publication where I stated as follows; it is with heavy responsibility that I wish to resign my position as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly with effect from March 3, 2025. I took the decision carefully after firm consideration. On one hand, I accepted the position of Speaker on January 13, 2025, and on the other hand, I resigned the position as it is threatening the democracy of this House.

“Our mandate is to protect the good people of Lagos State and ensure good governance. I feel as if I have demonstrated leadership and selfless sacrifice to resign to protect these resources that we have suffered to build.

“With your unwavering support, I take the step to step down as the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

“I cherish the solidarity that I have enjoined and given to me by my members, I do not leave out the management and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly. I want to thank you for your support and collaboration.

“Though short and memorable, I need to resign as the Speaker and I shall continue to serve my good people of Apapa constituency 1 in particular and Lagos State.

“I am not a quitter; however, I took the bold decision to save this legislative institution from further and unnecessary conflict and embarrassment.

“Accordingly, I have agreed to yet again make a personal sacrifice by stepping down as the Speaker of this great Assembly.

“Occasionally, we are confronted by esteemed overwhelmed challenges, and conflict management, but as a responsible leader, we will not break down the legislative House that we collectively built in pursuit of justice and fairness.

“For those, who have been treated unfairly for standing on the side of fair play, kindly take note that there will always be opportunity to right any wrong.

“I appreciate the solidarity that I got through phone calls, messages and visits throughout the short tenure.

“I sincerely thank you for your understanding and support, just as we know that party decision is supreme.

“At this point, I take a bow as your speaker, and I step down as your speaker for this great us.”

Obasa takes oath as Speaker.

After Meranda’s resignation, Mr Obasa, after taking the oath of office, promised to work with his colleagues for the betterment of the state.

He also expressed gratitude to Meranda, his colleagues, especially President Tinubu, GAC and party chieftains, among others for resolving the crisis.

It’s victory for democracy —APC chairman

Reacting to the resolution of the crisis in the Assembly, the APC, in a statement by its spokesman, Oluseye Oladejo said it was victory for democracy.

He said: “We wish to congratulate the good people of Lagos State, most especially members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, the leadership and members of APC for finding an amicable solution to the rift within the House of Assembly.

“The crux of the disagreement which has been mainly to draw the attention of the general public and the party to intractable internal issues stretched the well-tested and trusted internal conflict resolution mechanism of the party.

“As a true democratic party, we refrained from needless interference in the affair of the legislature whose independence we hold in high esteem. However, the house deferred to the party when the conflict festered and defied all suggestions for settlement.

“We want to put it on record that the members of the house officially briefed the party about the untoward development and requested wise counsel from the party just a few days ago.

“The party met with all the members and proffered practical solutions which were sacrificial, stabilizing and in the best interest of the state.

“You may wish to note that our role remained advisory and could only be binding if upheld in the hallowed chamber of the House of Assembly.

“We commend all the members for jettisoning personal interests in favour of our collective overall goals and aspirations.

“There’s no doubt that lessons have been learned from the past incident and the house has been reunited and strengthened by renewed commitment and vigour to serve the state better.

“Overall, it is a victory for democracy and underscored the sophistication of Lagos politics which is heads and shoulders above common standards.

“By this token, it’s clear that the opposition rejoiced too early over a storm in a teacup and will hopefully put their propaganda machinery in check “

His return a show of shame —De Renaissance Patriots

A socio-cultural organisation of Lagos State indigenes, De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, however, disagreed with the Lagos APC, describing the reinstatement of Mr Obasa as a show of shame.

The group, in a statement by its Media Office, described the act by which Obasa was reinstated as embarrassing and disgraceful adding that the lawmakers lost the best opportunity to assert their powers.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State House of Assembly is an amusement park that will go down in history as a monument of shame. Waterloo awaits the occupants. History will repeat itself.

“This is the view of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation on the activities that took place in the Lagos State House of Assembly today.

“What you sow is what you reap. What happened in the Lagos State House of Assembly is a big donation from the Renewed Hope.

“It is an embarrassing and disgraceful behaviour. No matter how they calibrate their shenanigans, the river must flow into the ocean.

“The Governor and House members lost the best opportunity to assert the powers and their authorities to free themselves from the shackles.”

Lagos drama a distraction —CUPP

On its part, the Conference of United Political Parties, CUPP, has described the unfolding drama over the Speakership of the Lagos State House of Assembly as a deliberate ploy to distract the people from the failure of governance.

National Secretary of the CUPP, Peter Ameh, in a chat with Vanguard, said: “The recent drama unfolding in the Lagos State House of Assembly appears to me to be a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the government’s shortcomings.

“It’s questionable whether the actions of Obasa or Meranda could truly challenge Tinubu’s authority, given his enduring influence over Lagos State since 2007.”

and influence was only interrupted in 2023 through the popular decision of the people when Peter Obi won Lagos State by a wide margin against Bola Tinubu.

“The sudden involvement of the police, listening to both sides of the conflict, raises suspicions about the authenticity of this development.

“It’s possible that this is a scripted event aimed at deceiving the public, draining opposition energy, and shifting focus to the dramatic antics of the assembly members.

“This perspective suggests that the drama is a tactic to manipulate public perception and maintain control.

“The Lagos Assembly drama bears striking similarities to other instances where diversionary tactics have been employed to shift attention away from critical issues.

“For instance, the hasty settlement of sacked Lagos Water Corporation staff emoluments has been described as a diversionary tactic to distract from the privatization of Lagos water services.

“The Lagos Assembly drama appears to be a scripted saga designed to divert attention away from more pressing issues.

“As the situation continues to unfold, it is imperative for us to critically evaluate the motives behind the crisis and ensure that the interests of the people are not compromised for political gain.”