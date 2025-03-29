Hamas accepts new Gaza truce from mediators, Israel sends counter-proposal

Netanyahu

A top Hamas official said on Saturday the group approved a new Gaza ceasefire proposal put forth by mediators, urging Israel to back it but warning the Iran-backed group’s weapons were a “red line”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed it had also received a proposal from the mediators and had submitted a counter-proposal in response.

“Two days ago, we received a proposal from the mediating brothers in Egypt and Qatar. We dealt with it positively and approved it. We hope that the occupation (Israel) will not obstruct it,” Khalil al-Haya said in a televised address for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

“The weapons of the resistance are a red line,” he added.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, yesterday, held a series of consultations pursuant to the proposal that was received from the mediators,” his office said in a statement.

“A few hours ago, Israel conveyed to the mediators a counter-proposal in full coordination with the US,” it said without elaborating.

A day earlier, senior Hamas official Bassem Naim had said talks between the Palestinian Islamist movement and mediators over a ceasefire deal were gaining momentum as Israel continues intensive operations in Gaza.

Palestinian sources close to Hamas had told AFP that talks began Thursday evening between the militant group and mediators from Egypt and Qatar to revive a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The fragile truce that had brought weeks of relative calm to the Gaza Strip ended on March 18 when Israel resumed its bombing campaign across the territory.

The talks in Doha started a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to seize parts of Gaza if Hamas did not release hostages. And Hamas warned the captives would return “in coffins” if Israel did not stop bombing the Palestinian territory.

