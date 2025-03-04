Fire consumes driver, motor boy at Ibadan filling station

Two persons have been confirmed dead in a fire incident that occurred early Tuesday at the Orita Challenge outlet of Total Petrol Station in Ibadan.

In a statement released by the General Manager, Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, a petrol tanker driver and his motor boy lost their lives in the incident.

Akinyinka said the fire service immediately deployed its men to the scene on receiving information about the fire at 5.15 a.m.

“We got information about the fire incident at 5.15 a.m. and deployed our men immediately.

“The driver and motor boy were burnt to death,” he said.

The general manager, however, said the fire had been controlled, and more details about the incident would later be provided. (NAN)