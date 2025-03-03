FEC approves provisional licenses for 11 private varsities

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its third meeting of the year on Monday, approved provisional licenses for 11 private universities in the country.

Dr Morufu Alausa, the Minister of Education, said this while briefing State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting.

He said the universities approved were: New City University, Ayetoro Ogun; University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State; Eranova University, Mabushi; Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun Annex and Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba, Kwara.

Others are: Southern Atlantic University Uyo, Akwa Ibom; Lens University, ilemona, Kwara; Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun; Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City; Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos and Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State.

Alausa said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was Committed to expanding the frontiers of educational opportunities and infrastructure, hence the approval of the new universities.