FG approves nine new private varsities

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

The Federal Government has announced the establishment of nine new private universities across the country.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

He said the newly approved institutions are Tazkiyah University, Kaduna State; Leadership University, Abuja; Jimoh Babalola University, Kwara State; Bridget University, Mbaise, Imo State; Greenland University, Jigawa State; JEFAP University, Niger State; Azione Verde University, Imo State; Unique Open University, Lagos State; and American Open University, Ogun State.

Alausa also revealed that the Tinubu administration inherited 551 pending applications for the establishment of tertiary institutions, which were subjected to stricter approval guidelines. He announced that the list was reduced to 79 active applications, out of which nine was approved on Wednesday.

“Due to inefficiencies within the NUC, approvals were delayed. We have since introduced reforms to streamline these processes, and today’s approvals are a result of clearing this backlog,” the minister said.

Recall that the minister also announced a stop to the establishment of more federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.