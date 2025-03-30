Eid-el-Fitr: IPAC felicitates Muslims, condemns killing of 16 hunters in Edo

IPAC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has condemned the gruesome killing of 16 hunters in Uromi, Edo State, who were traveling from Port Harcourt to Kano for the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The council described the attack as unjust and wicked, urging security agencies to track down and prosecute those responsible.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, IPAC emphasized the need for enhanced security measures to protect citizens, stressing that every life matters.

IPAC also extended warm wishes to Muslims across the country on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, commending them for the successful completion of Ramadan.

IPAC’s Statement: “The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) extends its heartfelt felicitations to Muslims across the country on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration, marking the end of the month-long Ramadan fast.

“The council commends Muslims for their devotion and discipline throughout the Ramadan fast and encourages them to uphold the virtues of piety, love, tolerance, generosity, and unity in the pursuit of a better society.”

“IPAC calls on governments at all levels to deliver the benefits of democracy to the people, alleviating their suffering in line with Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

“Citizens expect and deserve a fair deal from their government. There is no substitute for good governance, which is essential for sustaining democracy and fostering national development.”

“IPAC strongly condemns the brutal killing of 16 hunters in Uromi, Edo State, as they traveled from Port Harcourt to Kano to celebrate Sallah with their families. This act is both unjust and reprehensible.”

“The council urges security agencies to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. Every life is valuable and must be protected as we strive to build a just and democratic nation.”

“This is a time for patriotism. We must all join hands in our collective resolve, commitment, and determination to build a greater nation—one that future generations will be proud of.”