EFCC exposes 58 ponzi schemes targeting Nigerians [Full List]

EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered 58 fraudulent companies operating as illegal investment schemes, defrauding Nigerians of their hard-earned money.

These companies, which masquerade as legitimate investment entities, were not registered with either the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The information came from separate correspondences received by the EFCC from both regulatory bodies.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC, the Commission revealed that it has already taken many of these companies to court.

Five of the companies have been convicted, while another five have pleaded guilty and are awaiting a review of facts. The remaining cases are pending arraignment.

This crackdown is part of the EFCC’s ongoing efforts to sanitise Nigeria’s financial landscape and protect the public from predatory operators. The Commission has assured Nigerians of its vigilance in monitoring economic activities and its commitment to using its anti-corruption mandate to stimulate economic growth.

According to the statement, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has identified 58 companies in its latest investigation.

EFCC PRESS RELEASE



EFCC Alerts the Public on 58 Illegal Ponzi Scheme Operators



In line with its commitment to sanitising the financial space of the nation and offer the investing public adequate and reliable information on the activities of illegal ponzi scheme operators across… pic.twitter.com/pOZN6TtNoH — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) March 11, 2025

The full list of these companies includes Wales Kingdom Capital, Bethseida Group of Companies, AQM Capital Limited, Titan Multibusiness Investment Limited, Brickwall Global Investment Limited, Farmforte Limited & Agro Partnership Tech, Green Eagles Agribusiness Solution Limited, Richfield Multiconcepts Limited, Forte Asset Management Limited, Biss Networks Nigeria Limited, S Mobile Netzone Limited, and Pristine Mobile Network. Others on the list are Letsfarm Integrated Services, Bara Finance & Investment Limited, Vicampro Farms Limited, Brooks Network Limited, Gas Station Supply Services Limited, Brass & Books Limited, Annexation Biz Concept, and Maitanbuwal Global Ventures. Additionally, Crowdyvest Limited was named among the identified firms.

Further companies listed include Jadek Agro Connect Limited, Adeeva Capital Limited, Oxford International Group, Oxford Gold Integrated, Skapomah Global Limited, MBA Trading & Capital Investment Limited, TRJ Company Limited, Farm4Me Agriculture Limited, Quintessential Investment Company, Adeprinz Global Enterprises, Rockstar Establishment Limited, SU Global Investment, Citi Trust Funding PLC, Farm Buddy, Eatrich 369 Farms & Food, Globertrot Farmsponsors Nigeria Limited, Farm Sponsors Limited, Cititrust Credit Limited, Farmfunded Agroservices Limited, and Adamakin Investment & Works Limited.

The EFCC’s list also features Cititrust Holding PLC, Green Eagles Agribusiness Solutions Limited, Chinmark Homes & Shelters Limited, Emerald Farms & Consultant Limited, Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Limited, Farm 360 & Agriculture Company, Requid Technologies Limited, West Agro Agriculture & Food Processing Limited, NISL Ventures Limited & Estate of Laolu Martins, XY Connect Investment Limited, River Branch Unique Investment Limited, Hallmark Capital Limited, CJC Markets Limited, Crowd One Investment, Farmkart Foods Limited, KD Likemind Stakeholders Limited, Holibiz Finance Limited, Ifeanyi Okpe Oil & Gas Services, Servapps Nigeria Limited, Barrick Gold Mining Company, and 360 Agric Partners Limited.