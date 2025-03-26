Ebonyi to partner with Norwegian govt in health, education, water, energy

Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Svein Baera.

By Jeff Agbodo

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has said that his administration will be partnering with the Norwegian Government in the provision of basic healthcare services, energy, infrastructure, water and sanitation sectors.

The governor appealed to Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT) to upgrade facilities in their Primary health care Centres in the State to improve maternal and Child Health.

The Governor was speaking when he received in his office the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Svein Baera, who paid his courtesy call during his official visit to the state.

He said that the partnership is in line with the government’s drive for human capital development and to improve the health status of the citizens, especially Women and Children.

“We know you have made so many contributions to this country. Through the NORCAP, you established schools for our people. People from this school are very sound.

“We will always partner with you, cooperate with you and support you to achieve this purpose.

“We want you to provide solar lights and water and equip our hospitals and primary health centers in rural areas,” Nwifuru stated.

Ambassador Svein Baera, in his remarks, commended the Governor for his interest in Health care and Education.

” I have heard so many things you have accomplished in the education and health sector and infrastructure, and when I went round the state yesterday, I saw everything by myself.

“As an ambassador of Norway, I know that it is not enough to stay in Abuja and Lagos to know Nigeria. It will be good to travel to other places in the country.

” I will be inspecting the Norwegian College of Agricultural Project, established over 62 years ago. I commend Governor Nwifuru for his developmental projects.

Vanguard News