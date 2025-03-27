Drivers accuse LagRide management of exploitation, demand transparency

By Bayo Wahab

Drivers on the government-backed ride-hailing service LagRide have accused the company’s management of extortion, lack of transparency and ill-treatment.

LagRide is a ride-hailing company jointly owned by the Lagos State Government and CIG Motors Co. Ltd, a Chinese state-owned automaker of GAC Motors.

The crisis between the drivers and the management of the ride-hailing company escalated on Thursday, March 27, 2025, as drivers threatened to stage a protest if the management fails to address their demands.

The drivers said despite the promising foundation upon which LagRide was established, the alleged mismanagement of the company has subjected them to operational difficulties.

The drivers expressed these concerns through a statement by the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON).

Comrade Iwindoye Steven, AUATON’s public relations officer, signed the statement titled “Addressing the challenges faced by LagRide captains: A call for fairness, transparency, and improved working conditions.”

AUATON highlighted app malfunctions, delayed payments, unfair disciplinary actions and a lack of financial transparency as some of the issues bedeviling drivers’ operations.

“Captains face significant delays in receiving their earnings, which directly impacts their ability to meet personal and family obligations, Iwindoye said.

He added that “Unclear and inaccurate financial records have created distrust and confusion among captains regarding their earnings and deductions.”

Iwindoye also accused LagRide management of deactivating drivers’ accounts unjustly and penalising them without proper investigation or an opportunity for redress.

Stating the drivers’ demands, he asked CIG Motors to improve the app’s functionality to ensure smooth and efficient operations.

He also charged the company with resolving issues concerning delayed payments through consistent earnings disbursement to enable drivers to meet their financial obligations.

On the issue of transparency, the AUTON spokesperson tasked LagRide management to provide clear and accurate financial records to build trust and prevent misunderstandings.

“Should our concerns remain unresolved, we will have no choice but to escalate our actions through peaceful protests and a potential suspension of services,” he warned.

In conclusion, Iwindoye called on the general public, regulatory bodies, and all relevant stakeholders to support the drivers’ demands for better working conditions, fairness, and transparency from LagRide’s management.