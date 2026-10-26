Peter Obi demands supporter’s release, accuses Tinubu of undermining democracy

Peter Obi

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi has demanded the release of party supporter Rilwan Olawale, accusing President Bola Tinubu of undermining democracy by “encouraging and facilitating violence.”

In a statement posted on X on Monday, Obi described the reported incident as part of what he called the intimidation and harassment of his supporters. He also accused President Bola Tinubu of encouraging and facilitating violence, and demanded transparency over Olawale’s reported arrest, respect for his rights and an end to what he described as politically motivated harassment.

“The continued intimidation and harassment of my supporters across the country, the latest being the case of Rilwan Olawale, is disturbing and unacceptable.

“President Bola Tinubu has remained a huge beneficiary of our democracy and should not brazenly be destroying it by encouraging and facilitating violence.”

Obi further stated that his campaign was peaceful and issue-driven, and warned that his supporters’ restraint should not be mistaken for weakness.

“We have chosen the path of peace, not violence; persuasion, not intimidation. However, nobody should mistake our civility for weakness, our restraint for fear, or our commitment to peace for an absence of resolve. We will not be intimidated into silence, nor will we abandon Nigerians who believe in a New Nigeria that is possible and will be OK.”

He called for Olawale’s release and said Nigerians should be free to support the candidate of their choice.

“I therefore demand transparency regarding Rilwan Olawale’s arrest, his release, respect for his rights, and an end to politically motivated harassment. No government or political party has the right to deny Nigerians the freedom to support a candidate of their choice.

“We will remain peaceful but resolute. We will not resort to violence, but we will stand firmly and lawfully against every attempt to undermine our democratic rights.”

According to NDC’s Lagos governorship candidate, Funso Doherty, Olawale was reportedly taken from his residence at about 1 a.m. on Sunday by men who identified themselves as Department of State Services (DSS) operatives. Doherty, in a statement on his X handle on Sunday, said he was in contact with Olawale’s family and legal counsel, who were seeking to establish what happened and gain access to him.

He said: “This afternoon, reports reached me that Mr. Rilwan Olawale, a strong NDC supporter, who is also identified with the Obidient movement, was allegedly picked up by some armed men who identified themselves as operatives of the Department of State Services in the very early hours of today, Sunday 25th October.”

Doherty also urged the public to remain calm while the family and legal counsel sought information about Olawale’s whereabouts. The circumstances of the reported arrest and the reason for it remained unclear in reports available on Monday.

“The circumstances surrounding this situation are still unclear and there is no official confirmation of his exact whereabouts. However, we are in contact with his family as well as with legal counsel who are working to gain access to him and to establish the relevant facts.

We urge the public to stay calm and avoid speculation for now while these and further steps are being taken to ascertain the facts, ensure that Mr Olawale’s rights are fully respected and that Justice is served,” he added.