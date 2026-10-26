Video: Pastor marries 2nd wife, says ‘monogamy is unbiblical’

Pastor Israel Ford of LifeWorks Church in Wickliffe, Ohio, United States, has announced his marriage to a second wife, describing monogamy as unbiblical.

In a post on Facebook, Pastor Ford supported his action with Exodus 21:10. The Bible reference says: “If he take him another wife; her food, her raiment, and her duty of marriage, shall he not diminish” (King James Version).

A video accompanying the post has first wife, Prophetess Lydia Ford, introducing Minister Shakayla Ford as her husband’s second wife. She said they had been privately married for three years.

Pastor Ford wrote: “I would like to introduce to the world, my second wife, Shakayla Ford.

“As a nation, we have been taught that a man should have one wife only. This is unbiblical.

“I encourage you to watch today’s sermon in its entirety. I understand that this is an unpopular truth that we have gotten away from and many Pastors will not preach.

“I have no plans to choose pleasing man over what God has revealed. People may not accept this and choose to disconnect, and that is ok!

“This life will be over soon and we can all laugh about it in Heaven. Until then, God bless.”

An Ohio church stunned their congregration after its leadership team announced they are living in a polygynous marriage. Prophetess Lydia Ford took the pulpit to introduce church minister Shakayla Ford as her husband’s second wife, revealing they have been privately wed for… pic.twitter.com/0ilxBtD06i — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 26, 2026

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