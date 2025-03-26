CP assures of security as Kano set for parallel Sallah Durbar celebration

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Amid growing tension over planned parallel sallah durbar celebration in Kano, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori said the command has put in place necessary arrangement to provide adequate security to ensure no breakdown of law and order in the state.

CP Bakori made this known when he received the Kano State Coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), led by Dr. Musa Sufi, and members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), led by the State Chairman, Amb. Comrade Ali Hassan Tudun Bayero who were at the command due to the rising concern over the issue of security, especially with regards to the durbar festivities where people are envisaging the likelihood of violent clashes.

The Police Commissioner in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said the command is aware of the planned parallel sallah durbar and it is working closely with other security agencies to restrategize and weigh options to ensure hitch free celebration in the state.

He, however, called on all residents to prioritize peace above anything capable of disrupting the fragile peace enjoyed in the state.

According to him, “In light of the current security issues of concern in the State, the Police Command is aware that certain groups plan to hold parallel celebrations, which may raise tension and lead to violent clashes. To mitigate this risk, the Police Command in liaison with other security agencies in the State is re-strategizing, making consultations, and weighing various options to ensure that law and order are maintained.”

“As the Muslim faithful are preparing for this celebration, the Commissioner of Police calls on all residents of the State to prioritize peace above everything else and maintained peaceful coexistence and calm. He further urges all residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station.

“The Kano State Police Command assures the public that all necessary arrangements and adequate security deployments are being put in place to ensure no breakdown of law and order.

“As we celebrate this joyous occasion, let us remember that peace is paramount. We must prioritize peace above everything else, putting aside our differences and coming together as one people for the progress of the State and the Nation at large.

“We call on all community leaders, religious leaders, and opinion leaders to join us in promoting peace and calming tensions. Together, we can ensure a peaceful and joyous Sallah celebration for all. Let us work together to maintain peace and stability in our beloved State,” he stated.

The duo of Kano State Coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), led by Dr. Musa Sufi, and members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), led by the State Chairman, Amb. Comrade Ali Hassan Tudun Bayero in their dual remarks, stated that the visit to the Command is necessary due to the raising concern of the issue of security of the residents in the State ahead of Eid-El Fitr Sallah Celebrations, especially with regards to the Durbar festivities where people are envisaging the likelihood of violent clashes.

They stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence ahead of any other interest and advised the Police Command to utilize all possibilities to ensure no breakdown of law and order.

Recall that after Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has directed the emirates including the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II to prepare for the sallah durbar celebrations, the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero has also reportedly embarked on arrangements to conduct the sallah durbar.