Court bars woman from answering ex-husband’s name after 11yrs of divorce

A Customary Court holden at Rumuogba, Rivers State, has barred ex-wife, Mrs Kate Ngbor, from continued answering ex-husband’s name with immediate effect after 11 years of divorce.

The claimant, Chief Sam Ngbor has in Suit No: OCC/9/2021, sought the Honourable Court order to restrain his former wife, Mrs Kate Ngbor from continuing to bear his name.

The court, after the submissions from E. O. Erhirhi, Counsel to the Claimant and R.U. Egwenre, Counsel to the defendant granted the orders.

The court ordered that the defendant has no right, except on the express permission of the Claimant to continue to bear or answer the name “Ngbor” or “Sam-Ngbor” (as the case may be).

The Court consequently in the judgement stripped the defendant of the name “Ngbor” or “Sam-Ngbor”.on the 9th day of June, 2014.

“The court ordered the defendant to revert to her maiden name or any other name of her choice, and not “Ngbor” or “Sam-Ngbor” as the case may be.

The court restrained the defendant from further bearing the name Mrs. Kate Ngbor or Mrs. Kate Sam-Ngbor (as the case may be) or further parading herself or holding herself out in this names howsoever”.