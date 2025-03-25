EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede

By Joseph Erunke

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has said corruption threatens Nigeria’s development and vowed that the commission would fight the menace with all its might.

To this end, he has called on every stakeholder to join the commission’s crusade against corruption in the country.

“The EFCC is resolute about bringing corruption to its knees in Nigeria, and together we can make it happen,” he said.

To teach young Nigerians about resistance to corruption and allow the values of integrity, honesty, courage, and diligence to manifest in their lives, the commission has launched what it calls “Integrity Club” in primary and secondary schools across the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Speaking at the launch of the Integrity Club on Tuesday in Abuja, Olukoyede, who was represented by the commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, explained that the Club was conceived to “consciously make our children part of the campaign against corruption in Nigeria.”

He further explained, “Integrity Clubs are conceived as a forum of interaction, enlightenment, and empowerment for our students. “

He noted that fighting economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption is another amazing task.

“Corruption is a threat to our nation’s development, and it must be fought with all our might. And this is the reason the EFCC is encouraging every stakeholder to be a part of this crusade.

“Integrity Clubs are conceived as a forum of interaction, enlightenment, and empowerment for our students. Members are expected to meet regularly to discuss issues of resistance to corruption and allow the values of integrity, honesty, courage, and diligence to manifest in their lives. We believe that children at the primary and secondary school levels of the education system are still tradable.

“They are receptive to instructions and can be guided into embracing higher values of life. We believe that their outlook on life can be shaped by the right value system, which their membership of Integrity Clubs would surely offer them. Our children can only become the leaders we desire if we equip, mentor, guide, and guide them rightly.

“This is the basis of the forming of the Integrity Club in schools.

“While we busy ourselves with these structures of integrity in schools, there is no better modality of fighting corruption than individual resistance to it. We must all resolve to be solutions rather than problems to be solved.

“Without such a mindset, the best of our efforts may not yield positive results,” he said.

He congratulated members of the Integrity Club, saying that by making the decision to belong to one of the clubs, they have defined their path in life.

“I urge you to keep your eyes on the light that is shining and don’t ever look back. The EFCC will continue to encourage you with the right instructions, materials, values, guidance, and encouragement. As future leaders, we will nurture you to be pillars that will hold our nation together in the future,” he added.

Mr. Olukoyede encouraged all the schools represented at the event to develop programs of engagement that would allow the participants to regularly provide feedback on the club’s activities to the EFCC.

Earlier, in his remarks, the acting Executive Chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Hassan Sule, thanked the EFCC for taking steps by establishing Integrity Clubs in the schools, saying the move would immunize the children against corruption.

Noting that “prevention always is better than cure,” he said it was not out of place to initiate Integrity clubs in schools as, according to him, lots will be achieved.

“The children’s character will be molded, and they will influence their peers for good conduct.

“The only available weapon for us today to fight corruption and insecurity is through the classroom and education.

“Therefore, I am congratulating the EFCC chairman for this laudable step of introducing Integrity clubs in our schools. And lots will be achieved. In fact, we will institutionalize this integrity club in not less than 30 of our schools because we cannot do it for the whole school.

“If we can carry this through, I think they will be able to convince and work on the character of their peers. And I think we will have a responsible adult in the future, “ he said.

Describing the program as timely, Dr. Sule assured that the “ambassador of change we are seeing, are going to grow up to become responsible citizens and by God’s grace, the essence of fighting corruption will be an easy task, because already, we are immunizing children. “

Vanguard News