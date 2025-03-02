Cancer vaccine doesn’t cause infertility, promiscuity — Lagos govt

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Lagos State government has reassured the public that the cancer vaccine does not cause infertility or promote promiscuity, addressing concerns that have been circulating in various communities across the country.

Mrs. Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, stated this at the Hilda Egbo 10th Anniversary Cancer Free Gala celebration and Fundraising event held on Friday in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Mrs. Egbo is a breast cancer survivor who dedicated her birthday celebration to raising ¦ 200 million for the St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation.

According to her, the funds will be utilized to expand the foundation’s care services, purchase essential equipment, and provide financial and palliative support to indigent cancer patients.

“I’m doing this fundraising because I believe there are a lot of people who have a chance at survival the same way I have, however, they don’t have the funds for it. And, you know, funds are necessary because cancer care is very expensive. Every single person who is diagnosed with cancer has a chance at life, therefore, as a society, I think all of us should come together and help more people who can’t afford treatment”, the celebrant appealed.

While congratulating the celebrant for her resilience and determination in winning the battle against cancer, Ogunyemi disclosed that the state is building a comprehensive cancer centre and upgrading existing ones to make cancer treatment accessible and affordable for Lagosians.

She said: “Lagos State government is subsidizing the cost of cancer treatment. We are partnering with cancer centers and we’re also building our own comprehensive cancer center and upgrading the ones that we have.

That’s what we’re trying to do through the Lagos State Health Scheme (Ilera Eko). We’re expanding that to include cancer treatments. The premiums will be higher, but the amount of money that they’re going to be paying will actually be less.”

The health expert dispelled myths and misinformation surrounding the Human Papillomavirus, HPV, vaccine, stressing that it causes no harm. “HPV vaccine is good, it’s free and it will prevent. It’s not going to do any harm; it’s not going to cause infertility or make the child promiscuous or anything like that. So we’re doing a lot of advocacy and awareness because when people know things, then they are able to make their own informed decisions.”

President of the Nigerian Cancer Society, NCS, Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, said Hilda’s journey was remarkable to many, serving as a beacon of strength and hope for those who continue to fight cancer.

Omonisi, represented at the event by NCS chairman in Lagos, Tinu Sanusi, acknowledged the pivotal role played by organizations like the St. Cyril Foundation in providing quality care, saying “Survivorship is a testament to resilience, hope, and the power of early detection, treatment, and unwavering support.”

Hilda’s story reminds us that cancer is not a death sentence but a battle that can be won with the right care, determination, and a strong support system.

“At the NCS, our mission is rooted in the belief that no one should face cancer alone. We are committed to advocacy, education, early detection, patient support, and access to affordable, quality cancer care. Through strategic partnerships and collaborations with national and international organizations, we strive to advance policies, initiatives, and interventions that improve the overall cancer care landscape in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the vision behind the St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation, the founder, Mrs. Mojisola Animashaun, regretted the dearth of cancer treatment centres in the country. According to her, the foundation was founded to provide quality care to cancer patients.

“We don’t have enough cancer centres in Nigeria. Many people have cancers but they can’t afford the treatment, many don’t know where to go. So, that’s why I started the foundation to show people the path and how to get treatment, and where to get quality treatment.

“For over a decade, we have remained at the forefront of Nigeria’s battle against cancer, delivering holistic, patient-centred initiatives through inclusive awareness campaigns, community interventions, free screening programs, patient navigation, pioneering research, and providing financial and emotional support for indigent patients.”