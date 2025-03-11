Canada set to accept 14,000 construction workers in 2025

File

Canada immigration department is reserving 6,000 spots for undocumented construction workers and letting qualified temporary foreign workers join apprenticeship programs without a study permit.

At a March 7 press conference in Woodbridge, Ontario, Immigration Minister Marc Miller stated that effective immediately, the government will “allow qualified foreign workers who register for apprentices to study without a permit.”

Previously, foreign nationals needed study permits for apprenticeships.

Miller also announced an advisory council to shape federal construction policy, including input on wages and worker intake.

He stated that up to 14,000 foreign construction workers may be admitted but did not specify whether through permanent or temporary pathways.

Canada is turning to immigration to address persistent labour shortages in construction, which have worsened the country’s housing crisis.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation estimates an additional six million homes are needed by 2030 to restore affordability.

Miller acknowledged the domestic workforce gap, saying, “…as hard as we try, we cannot train them [skilled trades and construction workers] here in Canada.”

On February 27, IRCC expanded the Express Entry system to prioritize trades, adding 19 new occupations, including construction managers, estimators, bricklayers, roofers, floor covering installers, and painters.

