Boho Studio launches SplitPay

Boho Studio Limited, a leading e-commerce furniture brand in Nigeria, today announced the launch of SplitPay, a flexible payment solution designed to make premium furniture more accessible to a wider audience. Since its launch, Boho Studio has focused on providing high-quality, DIY-friendly furniture that blends modern design with affordability.

SplitPay is a direct response to customer demand for more flexible purchasing options. The new feature allows customers to secure their orders with an initial deposit and settle the remaining balance before delivery, easing the financial commitment of a one-time payment.

“We have always been committed to making quality furniture accessible to everyone,” said Solomon Akinsanya, Founder and CEO of Boho Studio Limited. “We have seen how much our customers value both premium design and payment flexibility. SplitPay is our way of giving them exactly that the freedom to own now and pay with ease.”

The SplitPay feature applies to select furniture items and order volumes, enabling more customers to style their homes without financial strain. This new offering reinforces Boho Studio’s mission to redefine what affordable, premium living looks like for Nigerian homes.