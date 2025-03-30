An evening of words, performances at Naija Poetry Fest

By Benjamin Njoku

It was an evening of words, performances and thought-provoking discussions, when the Nigerian literary community gathered at Alliance Française/Mike Adenuga Center, Ikoyi, recently to mark the world poetry day, under the aegis of Naija Poetry Fest 2.0.

The festival, themed “Poetry in Motion: Wheeling Around the World” was hosted in collaboration with Alliance Française. The evening aimed to propel Nigerian poetry onto the global stage.

Convener of the Naija Poetry Fest, Godson Osarenren, who was excited with the outcome of the event , said the essence of the festival was to increase literary sphere, make literary works more recognisable, promote literacy and contribute to the well-being of the society and also contribute to the politics of our nation.

According to him, “the theme of the festival was connecting poets all around the world. We have satirical poems to criticise and speak about the ills of the society and eulogies that praise those that are doing well. The event is a celebration of the power of words which transcends boundaries and connects hearts across the globe. It’s about peace and inclusion of pets all around the world.”

Osarenren, who’s the author of the “Broken Cross” and “the Bush Radio”added, “We are also giving back to the society, we have a community called the Naija Poetry Fest Community and we have different poetic programs aligned weekly where poets participate from time to time.

“We are doing this so that the upcoming poets will get into the writing techniques, see different styles of writing, learn their figures of speech and we bring in notable poets who have done well in their various endeavours ro teach these upcoming poets.”

The evening, featuring panelists, poetry competition and captivating musical performance explored the systematic disenfranchisement of young progressives in Nigeria’s ideology-free and historically corrupt partisan politics.

The keen contested poetry competition saw Adeṣewa Alagbala emerging the winner, with Ojo Anuoluwapo Favour clinching 2nd runner- up, and Onyegbuna Priceless coming in 3rd position with cash prizes ranging from N1 million naira with other consolation prizes for the participants.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Obari Gamba, the 2023 Chinua Achebe’s Literature award winner said celebrating the day with other poets around the world is another way of preserving art poetry.

“It’s a good thing in this age and time that we have poets in this country who are creating poetry and who are speaking to social issues.

“Poetry been with us right from time. So, it will be a shame for any generation within the polity that does not create poetry or celebrate it,” Gamba said.

The evening wa graced by the likes of Mr. Sylva Nze Ifedigbo, 2022 Chinua Achebe’s prize winner in 2023, Amarachukwu Chimera, CEO Purple Shelves Books, and Achalugo Chioma Ilozumba.