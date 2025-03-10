Akwa Ibom police arrest man for allegedly macheting wife to death

By Egufe Yafuborghi & Chioma Onuegbu

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old man, Victor Okoh, for allegedly killing his wife, Victoria Okoh, with a machete at their residence in Oron Local Government Area.

In a statement issued yesterday in Uyo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John, revealed that preliminary investigations suggest the crime was committed over allegations of infidelity.

“At about 5:20 a.m., operatives of the Command swiftly responded to a distress call from concerned residents. Upon arrival, officers discovered the mutilated body of the deceased lying outside the house she shared with her husband,” the statement read.

The police recovered the machete used in the attack, took photographs of the crime scene, and transferred the victim’s body to the General Hospital Morgue for an autopsy. The suspect, who attempted to evade arrest by hiding in the ceiling, was eventually apprehended.

Condemning the act, Commissioner of Police CP Baba Mohammed Azare assured the public that justice would be served. He also warned against domestic violence, urging residents to seek lawful means of resolving disputes.

The police have called on citizens to report suspicious activities promptly as investigations continue.