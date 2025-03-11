Adeleke unveils N159bn infrastructure plan

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State



Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

On Tuesday, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke unveiled another N159 billion infrastructure plan for the 2025 fiscal year.

The governor briefed newsmen on the bold infrastructure plan at his office’s EXCO Lounge. He said the projects covered road, education and health infrastructure provision across the state.

While highlighting the state of the ongoing infrastructure across the state, he assured residents that his administration would not abandon any project, whether ongoing or new.

According to him, the projects under the infrastructure plan covered both inherited ongoing road construction and new roads initiated by his administration. He added that he did not borrow a dime for any of the projects.

Some of the projects captured under the infrastructure plan include the Osogbo — Iwo — Oyo State boundary road at a cost of N5,940,793,414.71, Osogbo — Ikirun — Insha — Kwara State Boundary — N13,708,309,766.47.



Reconstruction of Ejigbo- Isoko -Aye-Oguro road. This is a 5.1-kilometer road at a cost of N3,018,747,965.97 and the dualisation of Odo Ori Junction-Post Office Junction-Adeeke Junction with a spur to Oluwo Palace. This is a 6.65-kilometer road that will be phased into two parts at a cost of N10,421,756,647.87) among others.

“It is my honour to report that we have completed the reconstruction, rehabilitation and renovation of over 150 kilometers of roads, 200 Primary Health Centres, and 99 schools, while several dualization and flyover projects are at various stages of completion.



“The Ilesa dualization project is 60 percent completed; the Ile-Ife flyover project is 60 percent completed; the Oke-Fia flyover is over 90 percent done, while the LAMECO flyover is about 50 percent executed.



“I am equally glad to inform this august gathering that the 1.5 kilometers across all the State’s Local Government Areas are almost completed. The Oke Gada bridge is almost 70 percent completed. We are pushing ahead with these mega projects. I assure the public of completion within this fiscal year. Our administration will not leave any project uncompleted,” he added.

Vanguard News