5 most expensive secondary schools in the world

By Adegboyega Adeleye

A school is an educational institution where children go to be educated. School standards differ from each other, which also determines the prices charged. This article will explore the top five most expensive schools in the world (2024) which are all private schools from Switzerland.

5. Lyceum Alpinum Zuoz: $105,500 – $126,200 per year (boarding)

The school is located in the beautiful village of Zuoz in the Swiss Alps. Lyceum Alpinu follows the Swiss Matura programme as well as IGCSE and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programmes taught in German and English.

Lyceum Alpinum‘s commitment to a first-rate academic programme is exemplary as it is designed to prepare students for success in university and beyond. This standard remains as rigorous as it was when the school was founded in 1904.

During leisure, students engage in a range of sports (including, of course, skiing), while there is also a school band and theatre groups, such as the Shakespeare Company and the English Theatre Company.

4. Collège Alpin Beau Soleil: $140,000 per year (boarding)

Collège Alpin Beau Soleil is a beautiful place to study and it is situated in the heart of the Alps. This top-tier institution seeks to provide students with a well-rounded education that embraces extracurricular activities, arts and athletics alongside academic life.

Founded in 1910, Collège Alpin Beau Soleil continues to adapt to evolving education trends, with a curriculum taught in English and French.

3. Institut le Rosey: $115,000 – $167,000 per year (boarding)

Institut Le Rosey is a school for royalties and is one of the most expensive, prestigious and exclusive boarding schools in the world. It is known as the ‘school of kings’ (King Juan Carlos of Spain, King Fuad II of Egypt and King Albert II of Belgium were all students there).

Royalty and other high-net-worth families choose Le Rosey for its exceptional academic standards, diverse and international student body and unparalleled facilities across two campuses.

Le Rosey uses a bilingual approach to teaching as students are taught in English and French – attracting students from across the globe.

2. Aiglon College: $103,100 – $171,900 per year (boarding)

Aiglon College was founded by former Gordonstoun teacher, John Corlette, after he was inspired by the experiential education philosophy of Kurt Hahn. The school’s state-of-the-art amenities include world-class music and drama facilities that allow students to explore their interests and passions away from their desks.

Furthermore, its Alpine setting provides opportunities for outdoor education and experiential learning with students able to enjoy skiing, hiking or outdoor expeditions as part of school life.

There is also a strong emphasis on the importance of giving back to the wider community and the school has evolved into an increasingly inclusive and diverse culture.

1. Institut auf dem Rosenberg, $176,000 per year (boarding)

Institut auf dem Rosenberg is renowned for academic excellence and innovation. The school continues to uphold its legacy of providing a transformative and top-tier education. Located in the beautiful town of St Gallen, Switzerland, Institut auf dem Rosenberg is also renowned for its unique approach to education and personalised learning experience; teaching only around eight students per class.

Institut auf dem Rosenberg has its own highly personalised curriculum that challenges students to push the boundaries of their knowledge and explore new horizons. Each student is given a tailored academic programme designed to meet their specific needs, interests and goals, whether that student excels in academics, sports, arts or entrepreneurship.

Students excel in more traditional academic areas too, with 84 per cent of students achieving A* or A at A-Level. The school places a strong emphasis on character development and holistic education with a philosophy grounded in the values of integrity, empathy and social responsibility.