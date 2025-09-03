New secondary school curriculum to feature journalism, programming, AI modules

Empty classrooms

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nigeria’s newly introduced secondary school curriculum will, for the first time, include modules on journalism, computer programming, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and fact-checking.

Dada Olusegun, Senior Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social Media, disclosed this in excerpts from the yet-to-be-released curriculum document, which he shared on Tuesday.

According to the document, journalism will now form part of the English Language module at the senior secondary school level, while programming will cut across both junior and senior classes. Similarly, AI and robotics have been included as components of the newly created subject Digital Literacy in senior secondary schools.

The reforms are designed to equip Nigerian students with skills relevant to a technology-driven world and to strengthen their capacity for critical thinking, creativity, and innovation.

Below is the subject breakdown as released:

JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL (JSS 1–3):

Mathematics & Measurement: Numbers, fractions, percentages, geometry, algebra, statistics.

English Language: Advanced grammar, comprehension, essay writing, debates, speeches, drama.

Integrated Science: Physics, chemistry, biology, ecology, earth sciences, technology.

Digital Literacy & Coding: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, internet research, Python basics, Scratch, robotics kits.

Social Studies: Nigerian and African history, geography, civics, entrepreneurship, global issues.

Languages: Mother tongue (advanced) and foreign language fluency (French/Arabic).

Creative Arts: Drawing, painting, crafts, theatre, film basics, music.

Physical & Health Education: Sports, nutrition, reproductive health, first aid, drug abuse awareness.

SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL (SS 1–3):

Mathematics & Advanced Applications: Algebra, trigonometry, calculus basics, probability, financial maths.

English & Communication: Academic writing, literary analysis, research skills, journalism, fact-checking, public speaking.

Sciences: Advanced physics, chemistry, biology, biotechnology, environmental science.

Technology & Innovation: Programming (Python, JavaScript, HTML/CSS), AI & robotics, cybersecurity, data science, digital entrepreneurship.

Social Sciences: Government, law, economics, philosophy, ethics, African and world history.

Languages: Literature in mother tongue, fluency in French/Arabic/Chinese.

Creative Arts & Innovation: Music, fine arts, drama, film/media production.

Physical & Health Education: Advanced sports, mental health, CPR, leadership training.

Research & Project Work: Final-year project with data collection, analysis, and defense.

Education experts have described the curriculum overhaul as a step toward preparing Nigerian students for global competitiveness in the knowledge economy.